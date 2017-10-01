Marco Boat Show at Rose Marina

The Marine Industries Association of Collier County is excited to bring over 50 years of boat show greatness to Marco Island! The Marco Boat Show will be the largest premier in-water recreational show the Naples-Marco area has ever seen!



“With over 30 large yacht slips and plenty of land and vendor space at the beautiful state-of-the-art facility, Rose Marina is the perfect location for the show”, says Show Manager, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank.

The Marc Boat Show is a one-of-a-kind boating event designed to jump-start the arrival of season. The Marco Boat Show takes place Friday, Saturday, Sunday October 13-15th at Rose Marina. The show will feature boats, yachts, industry experts, and activities for all ages both on and off the water.

Boaters can enjoy a hands-on opportunity in the buying experience by stepping off the dock and into the boat. The show is a great way to spend quality time with experts who can help you make the right buying decisions.

This three-day event showcases vessels ranging in length from nine feet to more than 55 feet, from entry-level family cruisers to million-dollar yachts, plus the latest in boating accessories, gear and gadgets. From fishing vessels to luxury yachts and more, the Marco Boat Show has something for everyone.

Show Address:

Rose Marina

951 Bald Eagle Dr

Marco Island, Florida 34145

Show Hours:

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Friday, October 13th

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Saturday, October 14th

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Sunday, October 15th

Parking:

Free onsite parking for patrons

Admission:

1-day General Admission $5.00 for Adults, children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets:

For more information and Advance Tickets visit www.MarcoBoatShow.com

Activities:

MIACC Kids Club sponsored by Home Depot

Food:

Presented by Marco Princes Rose Marina, Coastal Angler Magazine, Naples Daily News, Creative Events and Rentals

The Marco Boat Show is owned and operated by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County who are dedicated to protecting access to Florida’s waterways, to giving boaters’ a voice in government affairs through their PAC, and to promoting boater safety and enjoyment through their Foundation.

For more information about the show, visit MarcoBoatShow.com or contact Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, Show Manager, at (239) 682-0900 Email: director@miacc.org.

Follow the show on Twitter @NaplesBoatShow, Instagram #MarineIndustries, and Facebook /MIACCBoatShow and /MarineIndustries.

Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, Executive Director MIACC

Preserving the right to safe and fun boating