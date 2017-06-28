Marine Industries Association of Florida holds Statewide Summit

A Summit of Florida’s regional Marine Industries Associations was held at the Hilton Naples on June 21st and 22nd. The purpose, to improve dialogue among associations and create a unified statewide voice on issues impacting the boating public and the Marine Industry.

Represented were: Marine Industries Association of Collier County, Northwest Florida Marine Industries Association, Southwest Florida Marine Industries Association, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach, Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast, Marine Industries Association of Central Florida, Jacksonville Marine Association and the International Yacht Brokers Association.

The summit gives everyone a better understanding of the different geographic regions and how each MIA operates. The diversity of the organizations not only drove home the scope of the marine industry in Florida but also the importance that the annual summit is a big step in bringing the industry closer together.

There were two days of leadership roundtable discussions held at the Hilton Naples. The Summit also included an evening tour of Collier County by land and water aboard the Naples Trolley and the Naples Princess. MIACC members, local, state and federal politicians gathered to collaborate on strengthening the Marine Industry and its valuable economic impact.

The obvious commitment of everyone from their individual Florida MIAs makes for a powerful force working together to accomplish favorable things on a statewide basis.

For more information about membership in MIACC, visit MIACC.org or contact Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, at (239) 682-0900 or her email at director@miacc.org.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NaplesBoatShow, #MarineIndustries, /MIACCBoatShow and /MarineIndustries

Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, Executive Director MIACC

Preserving the right to safe and fun boating!