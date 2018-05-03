May Page #1

April showers? Yes, we certainly did have April showers and now we have gorgeous May flowers, and fishing must be pretty good on my beautiful Suwannee. I am seeing many fisher folks, slowly trolling along the edge of the river. I ask them if they have caught dinner yet and most say that they have.

Speaking of dinner, this month’s recipe, Shrimp and Wild Rice Skillet on page 2, is a delicious combo of shrimp, wild and white rice and fresh spinach. Yum!

On page 2, see TOP NOTCH QUALITY SERVICES, a residential and commercial cleaning service, owned by Rosa Crisman, who also helps us with magazine delivery. See page 9 for new advertising partner, Tuscany Motor Company, a premium off-road manufacturer. Call John Powers for more info.

See page 15 for a timely reminder about the Florida crocodilians.

In the NORTH FLORIDA pages, please see information for the annual two day Doug Johnson’s REELING FOR KIDS tournament, on June 1 and 2 in Steinhatchee.

I hope you can get outside and enjoy this gorgeous low-humidity weather. Heat and humidity are just days away. A great way to enjoy this weather is on the water with one of our very knowledgeable/experienced guides. They would love to take you fishing, or answer your questions about fishing, and they would really appreciate a call or email, expressing your appreciation for their writing. They are all busy people; many work another job as well as guiding. They love our magazine and are proud to be a part of it, and we are proud to call them our writers. They are the heart of our magazine.

Please thank our advertisers who make this FREE magazine possible, and also, the good folks who generously give us a little space in their businesses to distribute our magazines.

Don’t forget Mom. May 13th is Mother’s Day.