Meet The New BASS Elite Series Pros

Florida Pro Drew Benton with the BASS Elite Series 2018 Lake Travis Champion trophy.

An impressive lineup for the upcoming 2019 Elite Series.

If you have been living under a box of Whopper Ploppers and were unaware of the recent changes in professional bass fishing, the Bassmaster Elite Series roster of professional anglers has changed. With the newly created Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, many Elite Series pros left the Elite Series in order to compete in the newly formed Bass Pro Tour. The Elite Series responded with a reduction of their tour roster to 75 anglers and welcomed many new faces. Here’s a lineup of the Florida Bass pros competing in the upcoming 2019 Elite Series. Who will you route for?

• Drew Benton, of Panama City: The 2018 BASS Elite Series Lake Travis champion has amassed nearly $300,000 in winnings since 2016. Expect Benton to do very well in 2019 as he is beaming with confidence from a very successful 2018 season.

• Drew Cook, of Midway: A BASS Opens qualifier, Cook had two top-three finishes during the 2018 season of the BASS Opens Series. He has had a good bit of success fishing a variety of waters outside of Florida. Expect him to be a contender for Elite Series Rookie of the Year.

• Koby Kreiger, of Bokeelia: This seasoned pro returns to the Elite Series after fishing the 2018 season on the FLW Tour. Kreiger has big-league experience and should fare well in both smallmouth and largemouth fisheries.

• Kyle Monti, of Okeechobee: A second-year Elite Series pro, Monti returns after a season-high 34th-place finish at Grand Lake. Monti cut his teeth bass fishing on Lake Okeechobee, so expect him to do well at the first Elite Series stop on the St. Johns River in Florida and grass filled Lake Guntersville later in the season.

• Cliff Prince, of Palatka: This veteran Elite Series pro returns with seven top-10 Elite Series finishes. Prince should be the odds-on favorite to do well if not win on his home waters of the St. Johns River Feb. 7-10.

• Bernie Schultz, of Gainesville: This veteran Rapala pro has amassed over $1.2 million in Elite Series winnings. Schultz is deadly with everything from a spinning rod to a flipping stick. Watch him to do well in 2019.

• Jessie Tacoronte, of Orlando: This second-year Elite Series pro returns after missing the 2018 season due to shoulder surgery. Look for Tacorente to bounce back after a sub-par first season. He should be healthy and ready to go for 2019.

By Steve Wayne