Mickey’s Oneida Lake Report

You couldn’t ask for a more typical Walleyed Pike opener for Oneida Lake, wind, rain, cold, and high water; perfect! Despite these odds fish were being taken in about 18 foot of water using blade baits such as the Heddon Sonar or XPS Lazer. Some of the best angling for walleye took place the mouth of fish creek at Silvan Beach; In fact, the Lions Club walleyed derby winner hailed from that location. He was 12 year old Nicholas Nolan with his 24 inch walleye.

Hair jigs, along with blade baits are typical early season offerings. The nice thing about the pier at Silvan Beach is the sandy bottom which translates into fewer snags.

As of this writing perch are being caught in about 15 foot of water with blade baits or small brown jigs tipped with a worm or a fathead minnow. Speaking of brown jigs, we at mickeys are starting to notice that for the past few years there has been an interest in jigs sporting the colors brown, olive, yellow and gray. Do you think the presence of gobies has something to do with it?

There is no doubt the walleyes are feasting on round gobies along with the bass. A 13 pound walleye was netted by the hatchery in Constantia this spring; that’s wright up there for Oneida Lake. In fact, most of the walleye netted by the hatchery were of larger than average size. So far, many of the walleye being caught are found to have fingerling perch in there stomachs, which is typical for early season.

The panfish bite, primarily sunfish and crappie, has been affected by colder that usual temperatures, this caused the fish to stray further from shore seeking warmer water, not good news for the shore bound angler.

Over all, Oneida Lake is poised to produce some decent fishing this season. It all depends on the weather. As of now the weeds are just staring to form; By the time you read this they should be fully developed and that’s were the fish will be. Learn why so many successful Oneida Lake fisherman target walleye in the weeds in the July issue of The Angler Magazine.

