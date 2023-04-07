Microwave Line Control System

by Cam Staff

If you’re an angler either new to fishing or well-seasoned you need check out the Microwave Line Control System. Several top industry fishing rod manufacturers are using these rod guides on their spinning or casting rods. These new rod guides from American Tackle Company have won several industry awards the last several years all over the world. These unique rod guides are scientifically proven to make rods cast further, smoother and more accurately than the older standard guides most rod manufacturers are using. Personally I own more than a dozen rods both spinning and casting series with these proven rod guides. On a spinning rod they reduce line slap moving through the first large guide on the rod allowing the line to slide through the guide with less friction and making it much smoother as the progresses through the remaining guides on the fishing rod. Not only is it smoother but reducing line slap and friction allows the line to cast as much as 30% longer and make much more accurate casts. American Tackle Company has a long list of different sizes of systems for every size and type of fishing rods including Fly rods. While these guide systems have been used for several years now by custom rod builders now several industry rod manufactures are using them on their production rods. Check out rods from the Wave Army Brands, Cashion Rods, Lews, Fitzgerald Fishing or Kastking, you won’t believe the difference a small change to the normal rod guide can make. For more information about American Tackle Company visit www.americantackle.us or just visit them in person at 400 Kane Ct, Oviedo, FL 32765 · (407) 901-2621