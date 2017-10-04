Monday October 30 – Shad & Crappie Derby Early Registration

Monday October 30 – 6:30pm Early Registration – Hosted by Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Seminole Towne Center Mall in Sanford. The only chance to pre-register for this year’s 9th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby with over $7500 in prizes. This is a 4-month long catch-photorelease photo Tournament and is “FREE” to enter. Anglers can fish anywhere in Florida and as often as they can. Join Phil and Charlie for this casual evening event and say hello to all our crappie friends. It Only takes One Fish To Win