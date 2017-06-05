Mosquito Lagoon Fishing Forecast – June

Hot weather and big fish are the theme for this month. Summer is upon us which means both air and water temperatures will be high. The warmer the water the quicker fish should be caught and released. Extended fights will often result in trophy fish fighting to the death if tackle is too light, drags are too loose or if proper fighting techniques are not used. Take care of our trophies as they are the future of our fishery.

Big tarpon, huge redfish, and gator trout can all be caught in the same day in Mosquito Lagoon this month. Tarpon will be hard to locate unless the winds are calm. If they are, look for them to be rolling on the surface in deep water areas like the ICW channel. My go to technique is to cast a sinking DOA Baitbuster in front of them and use a slow steady retrieve. Bites are usually very subtle and require firm and repeated hook sets. Leader should be a minimum 40 pounds and 80 is not too heavy if the fish are over 50 pounds.

Bull redfish can often be seen tailing on the shallow flats on calm summer mornings. The biggest fish are often over 20 years old and have learned to quickly elude noisy anglers. Squeaky shoes and poorly placed casts are sure way to send them fleeing for deeper waters. Use a stealthy approach and you can often get these monsters to crush a shallow running Baitbuster reeled across the surface.

The same new DOA PT-7 floating topwater lure will get the attention of gator trout. Use a side to side walk the dog retrieve on this completely weedless surface bait. The Lagoon’s waters are often cluttered with floating grass that makes treble hooked plugs difficult to use. Look for sandbars holding finger mullet as a good starting point. The many Clinker Islands are also productive. Don’t be surprised to find a few snook in the mix as well. Pinching down the barb will make releasing these very delicate fish quicker and easier.