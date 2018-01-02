NAPLES BOAT SHOW 2018

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples Boat Show Owned by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County (MIACC)

The 51st Annual Naples Boat Show will be held January 18-21, 2018 at the Naples Municipal Airport.

The southwest Terminal Lawn will be overflowing with the newest boat lines and maritime products and services for all. Coastal Angler Magazine will host the seminar tent again this year featuring Captain Mike Avinon, Captain Chris Turner, Captain Jim Kalvin and many other great local guides. Also, back this year is the Miss Geico Powerboat. Get your hands on some nautical finds at the MIACC Foundation Market and don’t miss the daily giveaways! “You’ll have a great time this year at the show,” says Show Director, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, “it’s never a bad day when you’re dreaming of or buying your new boat!”

The event will host over 100 exhibitors from around the world with an exceptional assortment of boats of every type and style from flats boats, bay boats, center console, cabin cruisers and yachts. Plus a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. There’s something for everyone at the show. It promises to be a fun day for all.

The 51st Annual Naples Boat Show opens Thursday, January 18th through Sunday, January 21st from 10:00am-5:00pm daily. Online tickets are available at NaplesBoatShow.org. Tickets are $10 per adult, and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Free parking is available at the Naples Airport.

The Naples Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is the largest premier recreational show in the Naples-Marco Island area.

Event Information:

Admission:

General 1-day admission $10, Kids FREE when accompanied by an adultBuy Tickets Online at NaplesBoatShow.org

Free on-site parking

Activities:

Fishing Seminars (for a full line-up visit the website) Thursday-Friday January 18-19th, 12:00pm-1:00pm Saturday- Sunday January 20-21st, 12:00pm-2:00pm

MIACC Kids’ Club sponsored by Home Depot

Miss Geico Power Boat

Nautical Market and Auction to benefit the MIACC Foundation

Sponsors: Coastal Angler Magazine, Sea\\Tow Naples, TideSlide Mooring Systems, Allstate East & Greenwell Insurance, Creative Events and Rentals, Sawyer’s Marina, Texas Tony’s Rib House, and Naples Daily News.

For more information or to request vendor information, visit www.NaplesBoatShow.org or contact Show Director, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank at 239-682-0900, Email: director@miacc.org. Event updates will be posted as they’re available and communicated on the show’s Twitter and Facebook accounts: @NaplesBoatShow and Facebook.com/MIACCBoatShow.