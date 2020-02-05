NEW SPECKLED TROUT REGULATIONS

FOR THE BIG BEND

Regulations starting Feb. 1, 2020

Management Zones starting Feb. 1, 2020

Regulations extend into federal waters.

Big Bend: Remaining portion of Gulf County plus Indian Lagoon, and Franklin County through Fred Howard Park Causeway in Pinellas County near the Pasco County line

Size limit statewide starting Feb. 1, 2020:

More than 15″ and less than 19″ total length (may possess one over 19 inches per vessel included in bag limit)

Regional daily bag limits and seasons starting Feb. 1, 2020:

Big Bend: 5 per harvester, open year-round

Zero captain and crew bag limit when on a for-hire trip (starting Feb. 1, 2020)

Allowable Gear: Hook and line; cast

Gulf red snapper: The Commission listened to a staff update on the 2019 recreational Gulf red snapper harvest season, approved proposed draft season dates for the 2020 season (June 11-July 24), and considered a draft proposal to that would extend FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters. Learn more and comment at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.