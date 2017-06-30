Page 1: July

Page 1:

Loving this rain! My river has risen almost two feet and my floating dock, is floating again! We even have water in our swamp, which has been dry for months. The downside– mosquitoes. Having been dry for so long, there are no minnows to eat the mosquito larva.

We have a new writer for SUWANNEE, Capt. David Bickel. David will give us a perspective on off-shore fishing and the Suwannee area. See page 6.

New advertiser, Skeg-Cover, on page 18. This cover protects your skeg from those damaging rocks along our Nature Coast.

Recipe this month, Grouper Cheeks with Chives in a Wine Butter Sauce, is so, so good and the little cheeks are so cute!

Last week, Cary and I spent two wonderful days in St. Pete, guests of Monterey Boats in Williston. We were joined by Misti Gurtin, owner of the Coastal Angler TREASURE COAST market and Barbara Ryan, owner of the Coastal Angler PALM BEACH COUNTY market. We stayed at the beautiful, Renaissance Vinoy, on the bay. Monterey introduced us to their four new Blackfin fishing boats. About a hundred people, including Cary, were treated to a test drive. They plan to be in production by the fall. Look for updates, in the very near future.

Out 16 -year old grandson is visiting and he and Cary have been gigging several times and we are feasting on sheepshead, mullet and crabs. See photo page 13.

Florida’s underwater Easter egg hunt has begun. It is so easy and relaxing and those little treasures are so yummy. If you have never been, contact one of our guides to take you. They know all the best locatiions!

As always, be sure to thank the business where you picked up this FREE magazine and our advertisers. Without them, there would be no Coastal Angler.