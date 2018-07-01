By Brent Bensmiller

Summer has arrived but don’t let the heat deter you from hitting the water. There’s still plenty of good fishing to be had in the early morning or later in the evening. With the winds letting up throughout the summer, conditions will be perfect for kayaking.

If you’re new to kayak fishing and looking for a nice inexpensive setup, check out the Ascend 12T from Bass Pro. The 12T is 12ft long and a little wider than most kayaks at 31 inches. The extra width enables fishermen to be able to fish while standing up, which translates to more time on the water with less fatigue. Being able to stand up and fish from your kayak is a huge advantage and of course gives you the ability to make that perfect cast up under the mangroves. This kayak also comes equipped with a very comfortable suspended seat that is removable. You can purchase the 12T brand new for $650 or if you’re looking for a deal, hop online and look on Craigslist for some used kayaks that are half the price.

Now that the snowbirds have flocked north and the big fish have arrived, it’s time to take advantage of some inshore fishing and catch some monsters. Get out to your local beach, inlet, or bay and see what’s biting. I bet you won’t be disappointed! Good luck out there and I’ll see you on the water!

