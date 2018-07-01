How to Protect Yourself from Marine Theft

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies hosted a Marine Theft Forum on May 31st at the CCSO Professional Building. Many recreational boaters and marine industry professionals were present for the presentation.

Marine theft is prevalent in the South Florida area due to proximity to the East Coast, an unfortunate cost of living in this coastal paradise. It is estimated that over a million dollars in inventory was stolen last year in Southwest Florida alone.

Here are a few tips to help deter thieves from your personal property and keep you safe from marine theft:

· Don’t leave your keys in the boat

· Don’t store your title on the boat

· Lock electronics cabinet or if possible, remove electronics when not in use

· Invest in a hidden GPS Tracking Unit

· Park in a well-lit area with visibility

· Invest in well placed cameras. Be sure the angle will capture faces

· Lock trailer tongue

· Invest in Lift Security, place switch inside your home for added security

· Use well-maintained and secure fencing

· Routinely check on vessel or use security patrols if possible

· Take photos of your property and keep them together in your home

Your vessel HIN (found on stern, starboard side), Registration Numbers, title

Your motor serial number(s)

Your trailer VIN, tag, registration

· Write your FL number and HIN number in a hidden place somewhere on your boat with a sharpie

Most importantly be observant and always report suspicious activity. Do not approach a suspicious person but if able, take a picture of their face, vehicle and license plate. In an emergency situation dial 911 or non-emergency dial (239) 252-9300. You can also email tips@colliersheriff.org.

Thank you to all the Officers on the Bay for working so hard to keep us safe and informed!

For more information contact Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, MIACC Executive Director, at (239) 682-0900 email: director@miacc.org. Like our Facebook Fan page for up to date information facebook.com/MarineIndustries.

Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, Executive Director MIACC

