by Mark Raudenbush

Protecting your boat for Hurricane season

In just a few weeks the 2018 hurricane season will begin. After many quiet seasons, last year reminded us that Hurricane cycles come and go, and we can never know for sure if we’re going to become a target. For our seasonal residents the time is now to prepare for the summer. For our year-round residents it’s a good idea to know your options.

Last season it became clear that the most vulnerable boats in a storm where those left in the water or on a lift during the storm. One of the leading contributors to damage of boats was the extreme storm surge that first lowered the local bays and inlets far below normal. Straining dock lines and putting excess stress on mooring cleats and lines. Then the sudden rising storm surge either swamped the boats directly or tore them from there moorings and sent them adrift. After hurricane Irma, Wolcott Marine worked with the local tow boat contractors to haul out numerous sunk or storm damaged boats.

So, what is a boat owner to do? Of course, the answer depends upon where and how you keep your vessel. Hands down the safest and best choice is indoor upland storage. There are numerous dry rack facilities and if you can find a space there then you’ve done all you can do to protect your investment.

A second option is outdoor upland storage. Having your vessel hauled “onto the hard” and blocked up away from storm surge and crashing waves. Outside storage can also be accompanied by shrink wrapping. A shrink-wrapped boat stored in an upland lot is a very cost-effective alternative to dry rack storage.

At Wolcott Marine we can offer a limited amount of hurricane season storage for vessels up to 35’ at our secure upland dry lot storage. Our services include haul out, moving inland, blocking up, and shrink wrapping. As well as obviously preparing your boat next season for return to use.

So, for our seasonal residents now is the time to protect your investments. And for our year-round residents now is the time to make your contingency plans.

Happy boating

