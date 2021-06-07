Scuba Conditions: June 2021

June marks the start of the BEST time for diving in South Florida and for some, their first dives of the year. Many locals consider themselves ‘fair weather’ divers and will only dive during the height of the summer when water temperatures are up and seas are down. Luckily, this time of year won’t disappoint! Everyone loves being offshore when boat wakes are the only waves to be found, making June the best time to experience what Florida diving has to offer.

Weather watchers may notice light west winds develop this time of year, especially in the afternoon. Since June marks the beginning of the rainy season in South Florida, the potential for strong afternoon thunderstorms should be taken into consideration. Captains should review how to handle white-out conditions with divers, should they surface in a rainstorm. Basic signaling devices such as safety sausages and whistles should be considered standard equipment and a plan should also be in place for when to activate coast guard assistance in the event of separation.

These offshore breezes influence obvious changes like thunderstorms activity and sea conditions but may also have a subtle impact on diving too. Believe it or not, South Florida experiences the coldest water temperatures during the hottest part of the year due to costal upwellings. These thermoclines maybe refreshing on hot days with bottom temperatures in the mid to low 70s but stronger events have been reported with temps as low as the 50s being reported in years past. Always a smart idea to pack your wetsuit, even this time of year.

Shore diving and snorkeling season also gets underway this time of year. Visibility can be finicky but generally a few days of flat calm conditions will yield top to bottom conditions on near shore reefs. Places like the Valentine wreck off Gilbert’s Bar House of Refuge and the shallow reefs off Fort Pierce Inlet State Park are excellent choices. For strong swimmers, Bryn Mawr Beach and Jensen Public Beach have great reef lines about 300 yards off the beach. Remember a dive flag, sunscreen before you head out and stay alert for passing boaters.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

