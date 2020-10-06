Scuba Forecast: Oct. 2020

As the year winds down and fall approaches, divers on the Treasure Coast can expect great diving provided the weather cooperates. Autumn brings with it cool fronts and shorter weather windows, so divers are wise to stay prepared to take advantage of calm seas when the opportunity arises. Additionally, many divers are excited to see how the large swells from passing storms out to sea may have affected the local reefs. After a period of choppy weather, a little scouting will help determine conditions beneath the surface and make for a more enjoyable day

Water temperatures are still nice on the Treasure Coast due to the proximity of local waters to the warm Gulf Stream current coming up from the Caribbean. Passing cold fronts with strong winds can make area inlets challenging or even treacherous and visibility poor near shore, but just a few miles out visibility quickly returns as divers near the Gulf Stream waters. The generally north-bound current does a great job of flushing away turbid water and replacing it with clear conditions rather quickly.

Visibility reports maybe be scarce this time of year so plan on doing some scout dives next trip offshore. The Titan Tug out of Stuart is a great dive site to test visibility, temperature and current since it is directly east of the St Lucie Inlet and just 150 feet west of the Six Mile Reef. A quick bounce dive to determine conditions could prove beneficial: if vis is bad, head south towards the loran tower ledge or reefs off Hobe Sound. If vis is good, dive sites closer to shore maybe better, including the Donaldson Reef area, Guardian Reef, Pipe Barge or the Cement (concrete) Barge.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

