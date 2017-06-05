Seminole Junior Anglers Update – June

The Seminole Junior Anglers are entering the final stretch of their season. Their latest tournament was held on the shores of Lake Toho on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. The team of Bobby Bakewell and Jake Hutcheson brought in the top bag winning the tournament weighing 19.83lbs. A second big limit was brought to the scales by Joey Bloom and Dylan Westhelle. Their bag weighing in at 17.54lbs allowed the team to bring home a second place finish, and maintain their lead in the team of the year points. As of now the points for team of the year are tight. The top three teams are separated by only 6 points, with one tournament remaining. The next tournament will be a Major League Fishing format on the Butler Chain of Lakes. With this being the last points event of the year, teams will still be fighting for the top three points positions to earn the birth to go to the High School World Finals in June in Florence, Alabama.

In March, B.A.S.S. named their 2017 Bassmaster High School All-State Team. After receiving over 380 nominations, they selected 69 high school anglers to represent 40 states. One of Seminole Junior Anglers very own, Colin Blanton, earned one of two coveted spots representing the state of Florida. Colin is an excellent example of a high school student-angler not only having success on the water, but also in the classroom. He maintains a 4.0 GPA as well as volunteers with numerous organizations in the community participating in shoreline clean ups and oyster reef restoration projects on the Indian River. Congratulations to Colin, Cole Thompson (2nd angler representing Florida), and all other anglers named to the 2017 All-State Team.

We would like to thank all of the sponsors who help make this organization such a success, including Instant Insurance of Sorrento and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for sponsoring this article.