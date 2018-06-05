Seminole Junior Anglers Update – June

The Seminole Junior Anglers completed their regular season in April with a Major League Fishing (MLF) formatted tournament on the Butler Chain of Lakes. This style of event encourages anglers to catch as many fish as possible in designated areas of the lake. Each time they catch a fish, they are weighed on a hand scale, and the weight is input into the MLF app to allow scoring to be recorded live throughout the day. This is a fun style of fishing that anyone can do with friends or with their local fishing team, and the app is free for the remainder of 2018. The team of Eric Simmons and Devin Been concluded the day with the most total weight being caught with 25 fish for the day weighing 33.7lbs. With this solid finish, the team concludes the season in 2nd place for Angler of the year and earned an all-expense paid trip to the High School World Finals on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama. The team of Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom also locked up their third consecutive Team of the Year Award. For the first time in Seminole Junior Anglers history, we have a tie for our 3rd place spot, so we will be having a fish off between the team of Kyle Grissom and Jake Hutcheson, and Trevor Campbell and Will Grace in the upcoming weeks to determine who will earn the final paid trip to World Finals. Good luck to these anglers, both teams are contenders at the HS Worlds.

We will be having teams compete through the summer in national events held throughout the Southeast. We look forward to sharing the outcomes with you as these anglers compete for national championships. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of the next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community.