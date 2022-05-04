Seminole Junior Anglers Update – May 2022

It is that time the year when you can catch bass in all three spawning phases and depths. Pre-Spawn/ Spawn / Post Spawn. Shallow, Mid-level depths and deeper water. It is a fun time of year to be on the water in Florida. You can also watch for the bream spawn. Listen for bream up shallow in old bass beds – you can even smell them, really no kidding. The bass love this forage. There are shad spawns going on too. Fan cast these areas with rattle traps, swim baits, and swim jigs.

With all the bait in the water, you will have no trouble at all catching bass these days. Get out on the water early and watch all the activity around you. Now is the time to get your personal best bass! Speaking of best – your Seminole Junior Anglers are having one heck of a year. Right now, we are leading a huge field of 155 plus high schools in the State of Florida for High School Club of the year. This is the highest honor you can receive as a high school fishing organization. I am so proud of each of our teams. We are a young group, but we can fish. We also have a team that already qualified for the National Tournament on Lake Harwell in August. This same team has been awarded the all-around Team of Year Title for 2022. This means they tallied up more points in the year than another high school team in the state of Florida. Congrats to Bryce DiMauro and Justin Lawrence for your well-earned title. We are currently raising funds to send six teams to the State Competition in June. This is the most we’ve ever sent – we need your help. We’re raising funds to help send our teams to the National Competition in August on Lake Harwell.

Thank you for your support. To donate please contact Dave DiMauro – SJA Director of Fishing – phone (407) 353-4575 or email dave@dbgpromotions.com.