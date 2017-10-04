Seminole Junior Anglers Update – October

The Seminole Junior Anglers season was set to kick off with the first B.A.S.S. event on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Unfortunately, Hurricane Irma had other plans. The event was postponed and moved from the weekend of September 9th and 10th to September 23rd and 24th. The anglers look to start the season off with good finishes, and angler Joey Bloom looks to defend his team of the year title (won last year with partner Colon Blanton) with his partner this year, Dylan Westhelle. Joey and Dylan have fished the FLW and Central Florida High School trail events as a team the past two seasons, however due to previous B.A.S.S. rules requiring anglers to attend the same school to be able to fish together, they have not fished the B.A.S.S. events as a team. With the rules change this year, they will be fishing the B.A.S.S. Nation High School events as well as the new Bassmaster Florida High School trail together. This is a powerhouse team to keep an eye on. They will be going into their Junior Year of high school with two solid years of high school tournament fishing behind them.

The organization will also be hosting a rod building class on October 21st. This event will be co-hosted with the help of Mud Hole Custom Tackle, and will be a great experience for these young anglers. Each angler who attends will gain valuable knowledge on how to construct fishing rods, and will walk away with their very own MHX custom rod.

Finally, the date has been set for the 2nd Annual St. Johns River Bash Fundraising Tournament! The event will be held November 18th at the Boat Tree Marina on Lake Monroe and covered by Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Visit SeminoleJuniorAnglers.org for more information on how to register for the fishing tournament. This fun event will not only be host to a fishing tournament, but will also include awesome raffle prizes and local vendors from around the Central Florida area will have booths set up for the whole family to enjoy! All proceeds will benefit our high school anglers to pay for tournament entry fees and travel expenses for the 2017/2018 season. Thank you to our season and tournament sponsors, and Instant Insurance sponsoring this article allowing the accomplishments of this next generation of anglers to be shared with the Central Florida community