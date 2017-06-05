Shrimping Forecast – June

Breaking news – The shrimp are still bombing through Central Florida despite the rising water temperatures. The number of boaters is reduced and the ramps are not filling up quickly. But, the lure of a “full bucket” continues to drive the hardcore angler into the sea of no-seeums and mosquitos. The wind, the rain, or the threat of a front does not keep the locals off the river. The pressure on the river boat traffic has dropped due to the snow birds returning home.

This season has re-defined this sport on so many technical and strategic levels. The bait fish, cat fish and dirty waters have forced many to adapt their light deployment strategies to survive the adversities. Highly recommend, anglers go to Edgewater, Oak Hill and S. Oak Hill (Lopez area, CM -7-9a) this month. The abundance of shrimp allow us to let the dinks swim by and swoop the 4 inch and larger. Shrimp right by the ramp, near the peach color house if you’re unfamiliar with the area. Chase the outgoing tides and try to go 3 days before and 2 days after a new moon (24th) or full moon (9th).

North Brevard (Haulover and Railroad Bridge) may be done this month and you just have to go to know. These places are dependent on fronts and the wind changes they bring (especially Haulover Canal). All interest will be shifting to S. Brevard in the Melbourne Causeways (prefer North and South winds). The two most popular are Mather’s Bridge (#1 choice), Eau Gallie Causeway, Bennet SR 528, SR 192, Pineda Causeway SR 404 (East relief bridge is popular). Intel changes like weather, for up to the moment reports on summer cast netting, winter dip netting, scalloping, lobster – visit our Facebook group (13k+ members state wide) Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks”.