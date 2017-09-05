Shrimping Forecast – September

Fingers remain crossed that we are about to hit some kind of run late season from Central Florida to Jacksonville. Despite the blow from Hurricane Matthew October 2016, our Central Florida shrimping season has been struggling due to warmer waters, eco system grass death and disease. But, we are getting shrimping reports North of Ormond around CM 9, alas the sizes are small. Reports in S. Daytona are 0 shrimp and jellyfish. Even if the season picked up it is not reasonable to believe the sizes will change in my opinion. I have been saying for months this summer season would be bizarre because a bio mass of jumbo white shrimp landed in Brevard and made their way to South Volusia County over the winter.

Good news is N.E Florida in the Palatka region are seeing small shrimp and are quick to predict a late run in September. They are predicting a repeat late pattern run they experienced last season. I hope they are right and I am wrong. When Brevard County was gifted a large bio mass of full grown jumbo white summer shrimp (in the winter), the dynamics changed right there. While Central Florida was enhanced with the fall bio mass of large summer jumbo whites some other region did not get their bio mass and did not get re-populated.

Shrimping continues in South Brevard at the popular Cause- ways (Mather’s Bridge being the most popular). Reports are South Brevard is slow but you have to go to know. Folks con- tinue to shrimp Titusville pier on ideal wind conditions plucking a couple of dozen nice size shrimp. This is the time of year where shrimping enthusiasts switch over to scalloping or chasing the big bugs during lobster season. The reports are the scallop meat is larger. Mini lobster season was very successful this year in South Florida.