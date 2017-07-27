St. Lawrence River Report Including Black Lake

By Capt. Ed Reyes

Good News, The St. Lawrence River has begun to recede from the Spring/Early Summer high water event. Fishing was slow and difficult while the water was high, and spotty reports have the fishing improving slowly. More water has brought increased current and lower water temps. Consider everything as a month behind. Walleyes have begun to be caught while trolling plugs in 20-50 ft depth, Rapala Husky Jerks and Reef Runners doing damage. For smallie seekers, drop-shotting 25-50 ft depth with V-tail watermelon shad should score. Big Northern Pike can be had with large live baits. We predict a very active late summer/fall on the river, since fishing pressure has been light this summer so far.

BLACK LAKE

America’s Panfish Marathon is under way, yet you can still enter now. For a small $10 entry, you are eligible to win up to $85,000 in prizes. There are tagged fish with specific prizes from $100 to $10,000. Little Fish-Big Money. Dave at Black Lake Marine reported that the crappie have yet to school up strongly, but some nice fish have been had include a beautiful 17 in specimen. The water has dropped 18 inches in the last few weeks, finding largemouth in deeper off shore weeds from 5-12 ft is best, with many good catches being had. A trophy 43” northern pike was landed using golden shiners. A few musky sightings have occurred resulting in breakoffs. To enter America’s Panfish Marathon, stop in or call Black Lake Marine.