Suwannee River – Sejptember Fishing Report

Hey everyone, hopefully by time you read this, we haven’t had storm after storm, and in case we do, I hope you are all safe.

Now, on to some fish talk. For the water to still be high 80’s to low 90’s, the bite has been amazingly great, especially the redfish bite. Honestly, that has pretty much been my main target lately, just because of how strong the bite has truly been. We have been pairing up Jim’s Jigs, with a b-52 popping cork for most of our bites, using live shrimp, cut mullet, or a 12-fathom paddle tail mullet. We have also had great luck free-lining pinfish as well and even managed some cobia and snook with that technique.

Now, as far as the fishing in the next couple weeks, look for the trout bite to pick up on the shallow flats. Trout, love that cooler water and in case you were wondering why picking up slot trout on the shallow flats has been a little tougher? It’s because they went out a little deeper to escape the heat. Once that water drops back in the 70’s, you can pretty much bet that no matter what your favorite technique, it will work for trout on the shallow grass flats.

Here’s a quick safety tip for all the boaters out there. With us getting into storm season, be sure to keep an eye on the weather. Heavy winds and thunderstorms are no joke, and if you do plan on going out in the rain, make sure you have a working bilge pump. I know most boats won’t sink in the rain, but let’s face it, fishing while sloshing around in water puddles in your boat, is just no fun!

Well everyone, I hope you enjoyed the read. Until next month stay safe out there. See you on the water!

