Suwannee River- Cedar Key

Well folks, Summer break is in full swing and Scallop Season starts in our region this month. Although Cedar Key is not a major destination for scallopers, there are always a few divers around, so watch for the divers-down flag if you are running around.

The redfish bite should stay fairly stable from now till the fall on the outer islands. Cut mullet will be my primary bait to target them on my guide trips. We cut the mullet into steaks and fish them right on the bottom, with a 4/0 Mustad circle hook.

The trout bite has slowed down considerably with most of the keeper-fish being on the deeper grass flats that run in the 9 to 12 foot range. Sea Horse Reef is a pretty good spot this time of year for trout.

Spanish mackerel will also be out at Sea Horse reef. Trolling spoons or jigs works really well. Chumming is another great technique to draw them up. Once you get them in the chum, you can pick them off with a free-line shrimp, with a wire leader. Well guys, I hope this will help y’all out and as always, get outdoors and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

Capt.Jimbo Keith

352-535-5083