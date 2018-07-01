Fishing Florida’s Treasure Coast

by Captain Terry Fisher

It was only two years ago this coming September that 1st Mate Vicki and I experienced fishing the Treasure Coast both inshore and offshore. At that time, we were invited to attend the Costa’s ‘Slack Tide Gathering’ held at River Palms Cottages and Fishing Camp at Jensen Beach. The ‘Gathering’ drew more than 200 charter captains to share ideas and discuss opportunities that would improve individual operations while protecting Florida’s valuable resources that have made Florida the ‘Fishing Capital of the World’. We went a couple of days in advance, with boat in tow, to take advantage of the September ‘Mullet Run’ and the world-class fishing the area provides. Last months Coastal Angler included my comments on the opportunities that fishing the ‘State of Florida’ has to offer, together with pictures of Vicki with a blackfin tuna along with a sailfish she landed that trip, trolling ballyhoo on light tackle and free-lining live mullet respectively.

I have many clients that love to fish and some are always looking to change things up by targeting different species. Both coasts offer the same inshore and offshore species, but access to Pelagic and other offshore fish, such as dolphin, sailfish, tuna, swordfish and marlin, may only be a short boat ride from shore, when fishing the east coast. There are plenty of good charter captains (professional guides) on the east coast and I hope my experience motivates my fellow anglers and clients to take full advantage of the many fishing opportunities at hand. Fish inshore one day and offshore the next or, fish half day inshore and half day offshore depending, on your target species.

It takes only 3 to 4 hours to drive from Ft. Myers to a good destination, such as Jensen Beach or Key Largo, to experience fishing a different venue. This applies to anglers trailering boats or driving over and hiring a fishing guide at a destination of choice. Vicki and I prefer the easy ride to Jensen Beach and staying at the River Palms Cottages and Fish Camp with docking facilities. This property is ideally located for both inshore and offshore fishing with close access the ‘Gulf Stream’. The ‘proof is in the pudding’; as this location is a temporary home while filming, to a number of television fishing personalities such as, Blair Wiggins of the Addictive Fishing series, Mike Holiday of the ‘Florida Insider Fishing Report’ and Mark Nichols, owner of D.O.A. Lures. They should know! River Palms Cottages has a list of guides to recommend.

Plenty of bait suppliers on both coasts, however Jensen Beach (Stuart, Florida) has a bait boat located on the water, at the mouth of the St. Lucie River, selling to those who do not throw a cast net or who may not be familiar with where to find the live bait. Brian and his son sell pilchards, mullets, pinfish and crabs, to name a few. Otherwise, live shrimp, frozen squid, glass minnows, ‘ballyhoo’ (rigged or unrigged) for trolling or cutting are also readily available at bait shops.

Vicki and I used live pilchards to catch snook and Crevalle jacks inshore, around the docks, seawalls and Port Lucie jetties. We fished the reefs with cut squid and finger mullet, catching nice vermillion snappers and porgies. We trolled rigged ballyhoo with ‘skirts’, as well as small lures for dolphin and tuna. We caught dolphin free-lining squid around the weed patches in 200 to 650 foot of beautiful blue water, while chumming glass minnows, cut Bonita and squid).

Here locally (Ft. Myers area), the fish bite for both inshore and offshore is good. Tarpon are still here in good numbers. Permit, grouper, snapper are being caught offshore. Redfish, snook, seatrout, Spanish mackerel, mangrove snapper will round out the inshore bite. Tides are high and current flow good. Plenty of bait available as well.

Vicki and I will be heading out again in July for the upper/ middle keys for more dolphin, tuna, tarpon and snapper action. We love the opportunity that these mid-year months provide for these east coast species, with weather being the only concern. Fortunately, we are in position to make last minute arrangements when the weather forecasts dictate that it is a good time to go fishing! We will keep you posted.

I write this in an effort to assist all anglers and clients to live their individual dreams of catching lots of fish with the possibility of catching their ‘fish of a lifetime’. Any angler wanting to go to Jensen Beach to fish, consider now through the September ‘Mullet’ run. Contact River Palm Cottages and Fish Camp on line at http://www.riverpalmcottages.com or call them at 772-334-0401 and ask for ‘Ace’ or Jessica and tell them Captain Terry sent you.

If have any questions or want to book a charter to learn these techniques, contact me at 239-357-6829 direct or email me at fishfacecharters@yahoo.com. Check out my website at www.fishfacecharters.com. I am also available as ‘Captain for Hire’ (by the hour) to assist with navigation, safety instructions, fishing techniques and locations that will insure you every trip is a successful fishing adventure.