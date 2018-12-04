Take the Holidays Outside Florida Style

Yes, it is that time of year again, why not enjoy it and take the stress out of gift giving. I have come up with some fun, easy gift ideas that will make some great memories and not be shoved in a closet. My first gift idea is unique and I promise something the kids will never forget! Get out the Mistletoe, it’s time to Kiss a Gator. The alligator attraction in John’s Pass is the perfect holiday gift that everyone will get excited about; you can hold, feed, kiss and take a photo with a live gator. They also have lots of other critters to play with like potbelly pigs, pigmy goats, snakes, lizards and tropical fish. The Alligator Attraction is a Mom & Pop attraction and it is affordable; no lines, no hassle, inside and easy parking at John’s Pass, Madeira Beach, FL.

Why not Paddle your way to some fun? If you have not tried paddle boarding it is a must do and easy. I found a great place located on the Dunedin Causeway called “Livin Salty Paddle Sports” it’s awesome. Stop by the store, meet Todd Henkel the owner, and take a paddle out on the water. He gives lessons and group classes. Todd will drop your board at the beach, so you can paddle over to many different islands, including Caladesi Island State Park, you can even bring your dog. Once you fall in love with SUP life, Todd can hook you up with a great deal on a new or used board or rentals. It’s a great way to keep the New Year’s resolution! Get outside and share some healthy memories with the family.

Gift idea number three is a gift the will get everyone out of the house, off the phones and put the Fun back into Family again. Freedom Boat Club; I am a huge fan because you can live the boating lifestyle without the headache. Ladies, not sure how to navigate the waters, dock the boat and boater safety, no problem, they have unlimited free classes. Trust me, the other 364 days a year Santa is dreaming about his toes in the sand and his family off the land.

I hope some of these ideas help you take your Holiday Gift giving “outside”, Happy New Year and I look forward to sharing my writing with you in 2019. Merry Christmas from me to you & yours.

Misty Wells Host of “Let’s Take It Outside” TV, Radio & Video series featured by the Tampa Bay Times, Outdoor Pro –Writer & Adventure Guide. Founder of “A Reel Future” a non-profit organization devoted to knowledge, conservation & the passion of fishing to foster kids Statewide. www.mistywells.com