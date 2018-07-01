How to Tie a Predator Series, White Bait

by Capt. Roan zumFelde

Materials List:

Thread: White 210 Flat waxed

Hook: Trident Live Bait Hook 1/0 or equivalent Owner or Gamakatsu

Tail: White Extra Select Craft Fur

Body: White Pearl UV EP Craft Fur Brush 3” and Senyos Predator Wrap UV Pearl

Head: Chockletts Body Wrap Pearl White

Accent: Orange Fluorofiber

Back: Ice Dub Minnow Back Shimmer Fringe Pearl Bronze herring back

Eyes your choice: 8MM

Tying instructions:

1. Start thread at Back of Hook and tie in small tuft of Craft Fur making sure you remove all fur.

2. Tie in Ep Brush and wrap forward six times making sure you pull the hair back as you wrap.

3. This is what it will look like after you wrap one full Turn of Senyos Predator wrap and tie off.

4. Tie in accent Fluoro fiber on belly side and then after cutting the body braid in half start wrapping it forward to just before Eye of Hook about 5 wraps. Use comb to stand it up and down before you trim.

5. use Sharp pair of scissors to trim the body wrap head in minnow shape to flow with the remainder of material. Flat on either side!

6. Add Minnow back to the top and tie off thread make sure it is long enough to flow over and past other materials. Add your eyes with some type of gel glue, I have good luck with Locktite. And you are done. Should be roughly 3-inch fly.

Good luck and I hope this helps in tying. Please feel free to contact me with any questions at the shop, and or come by and we will tie some together. Thanks Roan z.

Mike’s Bait House & Indian Pass Outfitters, 2052 Danford St., Naples, FL 34112, MikesBaitHouse@gmail.com (239)775-BAIT (2248), www.MikesBaitHouse.com. Mike’s Bait House has everything you need for a day on the water.