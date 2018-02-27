Scuba Conditions: March 2018

Conditions for diving should finally start to improve as the year progresses, and the effects of hurricanes and strong cold fronts begin to fade. Its seems like the wind didn’t stop blowing for months but with water warming and lobster season still open until the end of the month, March is a great time of year for diving.

Divers should expect weather conditions to become increasingly more favorable as the frequent cold fronts of January and February begin to subside. More opportunities to head offshore should allow divers to make the most of the last few weeks of lobster season before it closes at the end of the month. So far, this year has been dry with minimal rain and very little freshwater runoff from local canals, so visibility on the Treasure Coast has been quite good! Passing fronts may churn the shallow water close to shore, but after a few days of calm conditions, this turbidity settles down and clear water returns. On incoming tide, clear water is reaching far inshore to the Stuart Sandbar. Snorkeling can be quite good here along the mangroves and some of the deep edges of the spoil islands just south of the Stuart Causeway. Remember a snorkel is considered a ‘breathing apparatus’ and requires use of a dive flag.

March is the last chance for lobster hunters to stock up for the upcoming summer and catch dinner before the season closes at the end of the month. Lobster should be everywhere since fewer divers have been able to make it offshore due to the challenging ocean conditions of the past few months. Bag limits should be very easy to come by! Divers may notice an increase in the number of egg-bearing female lobster since the breeding season starts soon. The bright orange eggs are easy to spot but are sometimes overlooked so divers are wise to double-check the underside of the tail for eggs, especially this time of year. Pregnant female lobster are easy to identify because they usually keep their tail curled up protecting the eggs underneath. To increase their chances of survival and release of their offspring, care should be taken to avoid unnecessary damage to females during capture.

Hunters should check fishing regulations before heading out since many seasons and size limits have recently changed, especially mutton and hogfish. Please refer to MYFWC.com for more information to stay on top of changing limits.

Join the Deep Six Dive Tribe on Saturday March 17th (St. Patty’s Day) for a potluck cookout social at the Jensen Beach Causeway. This event is open to all friends of Deep Six, local divers, snorkelers and anyone interested in networking with others in our area. Contact Steve at Deep Six Stuart, (772) 692-2747, for more information or what to bring.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

(772) 288-3999 Stuart

(772) 562-2883 Vero

Email: Steve.wood@deepsix.com

Website: www.deepsixintl.com