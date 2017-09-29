Scuba Conditions: Oct. 2017

Treasure Coast diving conditions will be interesting this month once the effects of large ocean swells fade away. Many divers look forward to exploring area reefs after a hurricane passes since many dive sites and the creatures that inhabit them tend to be rearranged and found in new places. In years past, lobster and big grouper have been reported in area where they are usually less common making every dive an exciting exploration.

Visibility reports have been scarce and divers may have to do some reconnaissance when planning the next trip. The Titan tug out of Stuart is a great dive site to test visibility, temperature and current since it is directly east of the St. Lucie Inlet and just a few dozen feet from the Six Mile Reef. A quick bounce dive to determine conditions could prove beneficial. If visibility is bad, head south towards the loran tower ledge or reefs off Hobe Sound. If good, dive sites closer to shore maybe better, including the Donaldson Reef area, Guardian Reef, Pipe Barge or the Cement (concrete) Barge.

Also affecting local diving will be the fact that Lake Okeechobee is at a ten year high. No doubt freshwater releases will be a hot topic amongst the boating community, and divers should be aware of a few important points relating to the discharges. Everyone knows about the harmful effects these releases have on the inshore waters of the St. Lucie River but many are surprised to learn the effects are much less apparent just a few miles outside of the inlet. One reason for this is our area’s proximity to the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. This northbound current does a great job of flushing the east coast of Florida and allowing clear water from the Caribbean to be found a few miles offshore. Another reason divers maybe surprised to find good conditions is that since its less dense, freshwater actually floats atop saltwater as it exits local inlets. A few years ago when our area had similar releases in 2015, a few brave divers braved the black water and were shocked to find that it stopped just a few feet below the surface and beneath the murk layer the water was crystal clear. These divers reported conditions similar to a night dive with the sun being almost completely blocked and had no problem limiting out on lobster.

This time of year brings big changes to local reefs and divers should be ready to explore areas away from the inlets to find clear water. Given the effect of swells, each dive will be a brand-new area to explore.

