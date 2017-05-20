Wayne Weber‘s Tug Hill/Redfield Fishing Report

By Guide Wayne O

Redfield Area streams were stocked with rainbows and brook trout on April 26th and 27th. Just a few days later the rain started and blew out the streams. This is a plus because it spread the newly stocked fish before all the hatchery truck chasers could catch them out of the bridge pools.

These streams have now dropped and cleared making them prime for fishing. The weather forecast is looking good to keep them that way. A second bonus to the rain we received is that the head waters are full and will provide good flow well into the summer.

If you are heading out looking to find some trout be prepared to cover some ground. The public access to the North Branch of the Salmon River on Route 17 is a good spot to do exactly that. Fly and gear fisherman will find multiple log jams and good pools downstream from the parking lot. Be prepared to do a bit of bushwhacking as there is not a great trail and it becomes over grown as the summer progresses.

If you are coming to the Redfield area by way of Williamstown it would be worth your time to stop by the West Branch of Fish Creek off 17 and Lovers Lane. You will find a brush choked stream with some great log jams. The deeper holes created by these jams will likely produce brown trout in a size that will surely bring a smile to your face.

I have not been out on the reservoir yet this season but I am hearing reports of some walleye being caught by anglers trolling crawler harnesses. Remember that walleye must be 18” to be kept on the reservoir. Work over the drop offs on the side of the channel. Electronics are a must as the depth changes drastically in a very short distance in many areas. Crappie are also being caught by the bridge and in some of the backsets. Many fish off the bridge at night throughout the summer for crappie. On the nights that they move in along the bridge the fishing is steady but many nights it is slow picking. By the time you read this we will be closing in on the opening of bass season. The Redfield Reservoir is a great body of water for bass fishing. It holds good numbers of small and largemouth bass. The clean cool water produces some of the nicest looking bass you will find in the Central New York area.

Make sure to pick up the July and August issues of The Angler Magazine Upstate New York edition for more information on fishing different sections of the Tug Hill.