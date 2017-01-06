HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ANGLERS FOR CONSERVATION!

From the Executive Director

What can we say about 2016 other than it was AWESOME!!! With the help of the Orlando and Volusia Chapters, AFC was able to reach more kids and families than ever. We also introduced the “Love Our Lagoon” yard sign campaign and that is indefinitely active. The Angler Awareness program was also new to 2016 and it was introduced to the Boy Scouts, private and public schools as well as home school groups. A few new Hook Kids On Fishing programs were established and the Advanced Teen Anglers Camp branched south to the Manatee Observation Camp. To cap off the year, the 3rd Annual Protect Our Waters event was a huge success. Thanks to all who attended and we are looking forward to sharing the night with you again. As we jump into 2017, we expect to reach even more kids and families. All previous 2016 Hook Kids On Fishing events will be taking place with the exception of the Key West Ocean Festival. The Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is this month and Rodney Smith will be a keynote speaker and I will be doing a presentation on the IRL Paddling Adventure. If you’re a fly fisherman, you’ll be happy to hear we are bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Brevard on Sunday, February 26th. Sponsorships for the Film Tour are now available. There are plenty of other interested things we will be introducing in 2017 but there is no need to let all the cats out of the bag.

On behalf of AFC, I’d like to thank you for reading, volunteering, donating, sponsoring and giving us a Like on Facebook. Without a supportive community and people who care, AFC would not be where it is today. We hope you and yours had a nice holiday

and wish you a very HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

Mike Conneen

Executive Director

Join AFC at the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival

The 20th Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is shaping up to be quite an outstanding and exciting affair! Held January 25 – 30 in Titusville, FL, this year’s event will focus on two things – celebrating 20 years of hosting one of the premier birding festivals in the country, and highlighting one of the most divers estuaries in North America – the Indian River Lagoon.

Two of our favorite AFC Leaders are scheduled to present:

Rodney Smith (AFC President and Keynote Speaker) Do Birds, Dolphin and Manatee Think & Feel? Do You?

January 25, 6:30-7:30 * $10.00

Event fee waived if you’re going to see Rodney only!!

Mike Conneen (Executive Director of the AFC)

Paddling the Entire Indian River Lagoon

January 28, 4:00-5:00pm

See More Presentation Details Here… CLICK HERE

The Space Coast Birding & Wildlife Festival is located at Eastern Florida State College – Titusville Campus, 1311 N. US 1. Registration desk, seminars, workshops, field trip staging, exhibits and food service can be found there January 25 – 30, 2017. Check out Space Coast Birding And Wildlife Festival for details!

Fly Fishing Film Tour Visits Brevard

Anglers for Conservation and Harry Goode’s Outdoor Shop will be bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Brevard County on

Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 4 PM – 9 PM

At Premiere Theaters Oaks 10,

1800 W. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901.

The films will be split by an intermission and followed with dinner, both provided by Hemingway’s Tavern next door to Oaks 10.

Tickets are available at Harry Goode’s Outdoor Shop, or online at Fly Film Tour. All proceeds benefit Anglers for Conservation, a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to inspire new generations of marine stewards through education, conservation, and community outreach. For information on sponsoring this event, contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation. org.

