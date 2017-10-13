Anglers for Conservation INVITES YOU

Show your support of Florida’s treasured Indian River Lagoon and get into the “Aloha” spirit by joining us at this year’s Protect Our Waters FUNdraising Party benefiting Anglers for Conservation. There will be plenty of Mai Tais, tropical cuisine, live

music and hula dancing performed by the Brevard Hawaiian Dancers to get you in the Polynesian mood.

Dress in your best Hawaiian shirt and receive a special gift!

See who wins this year’s Linda Goode Awards for Outstanding Marine Stewardship! Shop around at our silent auction where we have exclusive packages and once in a lifetime experiences being offered – all for the purpose of supporting Anglers for Conservation and the many education programs and projects they provide to the community.

Contact Mike Conneen Sponsorships and Auction item donations at mike@anglersforconservation. org.

Buy Tickets NOW: $50.00 per person!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Thank you to our Protect Our Waters’ Sponsors!

Blacktip Shark Sponsor

Shells of Melbourne

Largemouth Bass Sponsor

Brevard Home Properties

Menhaden Sponsor

Natwick Insurance

Wells Fargo

Osprey Sponsor

Florida Power and Light

Nancy Cacciatore

ZipSprout

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Anglers for Conservation | Info@anglersforconservation. org | mailto:contact@pureoceantv. com | www.anglersforconservation.org

Show Your Support! Your donations help Anglers For Conservation continue to inspire new generations of marine stewards.

Donate NOW!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

STAY CONNECTED:

Like me on Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest