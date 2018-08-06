Cedar Key Paddling : August

Hello everybody!

Holy smokes is it HOT outside. Be safe and drink lots of water while fishing in Cedar Key. We have a pretty decent bite so far this summer, with a wide range of species caught. Unfortunately for you scallop lovers, Cedar Key is not looking like a great place to find any decent numbers, but hopefully next year. I am having lots of success with the trout on our grass flats, with pearl colored plastics, and do not throw back all those ladyfish. They are a great reddish bait, along with mullet. A nice chunk of either in one of our easy to find local hiding spots, and you are liable to land that big ol red you have been dreaming about. We are seeing less snook this summer, probably due to the winter we actually had, but there are still a few here and there. School is about to start back up, so get those kids out of the house, and get them fishing at least once before they have homework to do. That’s about it for this time. We have been doing charters once and twice a day and I am gonna go find a little air conditioning and a cold drink. Don’t hesitate to swing by the shop for all of the latest tips and tricks to help you reach your fishing goals!