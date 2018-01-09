CRYSTAL RIVER

Winter Highs and Lows

January is typically the start of Florida’s grand two-month winter, and this means that our warm water fish will be searching for ways to stay warm through it. Thankfully, the Nature Coast is blessed with hundreds of freshwater springs that pump 72 degree water to help give our fish a place to stay warm in the winter. The main targets this time of year will be speckled trout, redfish, and sheephead. Our weather can be very unpredictable in the winter time ranging from flat calm and 70 degrees, to 20 mph North winds and 40 degree air temps, so proper planning will help you stay in the game this time of year.

Speckled Trout and Redfish

The trout can be found this time of year in a multitude of locations, from the deeper flats and offshore holes, to the ledges and rock piles located in both the Crystal and Homosassa Rivers. Live shrimp and soft plastic jig tails will be the best options, as the trout will be hanging near the bottom, trying their best to stay warm. I rig both the shrimp and plastic baits the exact same way with an 1/8 ounce chartreuse or red jig head, connected to two feet of 30lb fluorocarbon leader. The Unfair lures, Smack Tail and Paddletail are solid options in any situation for bouncing the bottom and once the fish are located, you can take the jig tail off and thread on a shrimp to help fire up the bite even more. When it comes to the river, the trout will be out along the river ledges and the outer edges of the major rock piles, while the redfish and sheepshead will be directly up on the rocks in the shallower water. The outgoing tide is always best in the winter as the warm spring water is dumping out and that warm water is key to a hot bite.

Sheepshead

When it comes to these striped bandits, there is only one way to go when it comes to bait and tackle. Live or fresh dead crustaceans with shrimp and fiddler crabs are the very best options available. I prefer to fish a knocker rig where the egg sinker rests directly on the eye of the hook, sliding freely up and down the leader. This way you can allow the sinker to rest on the bottom, and the fish can take the bait without having to feel the weight and get spooked. A 1/0-3/0 hook will be the best size to get you in the game as these fish are known for having a very small mouth and a light bite. These fish will be found on both the rock piles in the river and on the offshore rocks as well, once the spawn gets heated up towards the end of the month. When in doubt with sheepshead, always fish around rocks, ledges or oysters.