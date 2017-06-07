Dad’s and Grandpa’s Tackle (Collecting)

Sharing some tips on collecting vintage Tackle, as there are always two sides to a coin. I thought I would show a little of my collection this month and give you some tips on collecting if you wish to start.

Collect what you have a passion for, as there is way too much out there otherwise. Study and learn about the history of what you want to collect before you really get started. Save money and time by only going after the very best example that you can afford. Collecting is a Long-Term hobby, I’ve been at it over 15 years and still finding unique items to add to my collection. Net Work your collecting, ie. Clubs, Social networking sites, show’s, friend and family, Facebook has closed groups that you can ask to join that share a wealth of knowledge and most members are more than happy to help a new collector get started. Most import before you purchase any item for your collection! Study the pictures of the item closely “Is it correct in every manor. If not can the error be corrected or replaced with some ease, if not wait on the next one to show up. It’s very rare that the company only built one!

Enjoy the hobby and always ask if the yard sale has any old tackle not out that might be for sale.