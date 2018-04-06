Folly Beach Fishing Pier April Fishing Forecast

You know the saying, “April swells bring king mackerels!” …or at least the conditions are right for them. Any species you see on our summer challenge board can be caught in the lively month of April.

From baitfish to game fish, they can all be found feeding around the Folly Pier. On the end of the pier diamond, one can target bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and king mackerel.

Bluefish are the first to show up and can range from 1 to 9 pounds or more.

Soon to follow will be the mackerel, which prefer clean water at temperatures above 67° F. Just be sure to have a proper trolley rig set-up with a live bait when targeting mackerel.

Move closer to the shore and one will find whiting, drum, sheepshead, sea trout, pompano, and the distinctive Crevalle Jack. These fish congregate in the ocean surf searching for shrimp, mollusks, or baitfish.

Saltwater surf fish typically feed during a moving tide in the shallow gullies of 2 to 5 feet of water.

However, if the fishing doesn’t lure you out here, perhaps a renovated pier will. Our maintenance staff worked steadily again this past winter to spiffy up the 1045-foot-long pier with new deck boards.

Much thanks to the crew for keeping one of Charleston’s landmarks beautiful! Our extended summer fishing hours have started, so come join us from 6:00am to 10:00pm everyday this month.

In addition, our best fish of the month challenge runs from April 1 till October 31 this year. Also be sure to join us next month for the Cast-Off Fishing Tournament May 19.

Last but not least, we’re bringing back the Moonlight Mixers on May 25.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

