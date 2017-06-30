GROUPER CHEEKS WITH CHIVES IN A WINE BUTTER SAUCE

1 pound cheeks

salt, pepper & flour

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon chopped chives

splash of white wine

1 lemon wedge

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Pat the cheeks dry with a paper towel. Season with salt and pepper and lightly flour each cheek. In large saute’ pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter and add olive oil. Swirl pan until butter and oil are mixed and bubbly. Place cheeks in pan and cook a minute or two, until golden. Flip the cheeks and add chopped chives, wine, and a squeeze of lemon. Add another tablespoon butter and allow to melt. Stir lightly and remove from heat. Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately.

The cheeks are the sweetest, most delicate part of the fish. If cheeks are unavailable, purchase a fillet and cut into bite-size pieces prior to cooking.