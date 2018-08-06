Homosassa – August Fishing Report

Redfish Time!

It’s redfish time, and even though it’s toasty hot out there; the red fish are waiting. Concentrate your efforts on the outer mangrove keys; spoil islands and fish around the major moon phases. The last couple hours of the incoming tide are hard to beat, and remember, a stealthy approach helps with success. Push pole or trolling motor, up to a likely spot, anchor down and position yourself up- tide. Locate points with a hard lime stone bottom, and plenty of mullet activity. Free-line a live pinfish, or for a sure hook-up, try a fresh piece of cut mullet, or my favorite, cut lizard fish (Yes, try it, it works great). For those who prefer artificials, a 1/4oz gold spoon or a DOA C.A.L. jerkbait in the glow or new penny color rigged weedless is ideal for casting along the rocky structure.

For plenty of action and mixed bag catches, the deep grass patches west of the “Foul Area”, in 8 to 12 feet of water, are always a summer time hot spot. To locate these deeper grass beds, let the sun get up a little, and run with the sun at your back. Look for the dark and light spots on the bottom. This “spotty” bottom (which is approximately 5 to 10 miles offshore) is the most productive area to target trout during the hot summer months. Flounder, black sea bass, Spanish mackerel, cobia and the list goes on, are all possibilities on any given day.

Most of the steady gag grouper action has been starting in 40 feet on out. Surprisingly, some good reports of trolling-up some gags have been coming in. If you’re bottom fishing and it’s a bit slow, definitely, give it a try; plus, it will keep you a bit cool on the dog days of summer. Also, some good red grouper are finally being caught for those of you who have numbers 70 feet on out. Give them a try.

I always do very well on mangrove snapper this time of year, especially around the full moon. The mangrove snapper congregate to spawn around all the offshore structures, and some real quality fish can be caught as well. You can chum to get them in a feeding mood and free-line or use a light a jig head as possible, with a live shrimp for success.

As always, feel fee to contact me with any other questions about the area. Good fishing!