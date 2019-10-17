HOMOSASSA – October Fishing Report

You have to love October! Some of the best fishing of the year is here, and from inshore to offshore, there is some thing for everybody.

The red fishing is as good as it gets! Red fish will be holding on the outer limestone bottom keys from Chassahowitzka, to the spoil islands north of Crystal River. This is the time when it’s very possible to catch the largest red fish of the year, and many fish encountered will be in excess of 30 inches. Cut baits such as fresh mullet are always a favorite, but if you still haven’t tried a piece lizard fish, you owe it to yourself to do so. The floating grass is disappearing, and artificial lures such as soft plastic jerk baits and “walk the dog” type pugs, can be very rewarding at sun up. Always watch for mullet activity, and an incoming tide is best.

The trout, which have been seeking comfort offshore in the deeper water, will now be migrating inshore. The kelp grass that attaches itself over the shallow “yellow” hard bottom, has been growing all summer, and it’s a fine trout habitat. Also, the oyster bars are another early fall favorite to target trout. Locate these areas, and set up your drifts using DOA deadly combo cork rigs with a glow, root beer or watermelon colored shrimp.

Our resident snook population will also be feeding heavily with the preparation for the cooler months coming. Over the last 10 years, our snook population has strengthened, and a determined angler can experience a rewarding catch. Areas such as the mouth of the rivers, spoil islands and the numerous rocky points with deeper water nearby are good starting locations. Try a DOA glow 5.5 inch jerk bait, you’ll be glad you did.

Save the gas grouper anglers; now is the time to target those shallow water grouper. Shorter days and cooling gulf water temperatures not only bring the gag grouper closer to shore, but they also become much more aggressive. This is the time of year to troll heavy duty lipped plugs like Rapala x- raps over likely grouper locations. Ledges, rock piles, artificial reefs and wrecks from 10 to 40 feet will be holding excellent numbers of grouper. Also, for those of you who don’t have a black book full of grouper spots, don’t overlook the power plant intake canal for starting a grouper troll. For over 12 miles, the sharp drop offs and lime stone walls along the channel are perfect starting locations to began searching for a gag grouper. If you hook up, mark the location and it should produce time and time again. Plus, keep an eye out on the channel markers for a late season cobia. The fall time of year gets a smaller run of cobia, but they are around and it’s always a good idea to have a jig or live pin fish ready to go.