It’s time to beat the summer heat. Scallop season is upon us and there’s no better way to keep cool than snorkeling the shallow grass flats and gathering some tasty scallops. The pristine grass flats off Citrus County are where families come, in great numbers to have a fun day on the water. The 3 to 5 foot depth range is ideal for locating scallops. Areas from Mangrove Point South, off Crystal River, and St. Martins Keys, off Homosassa, are the hot spots. A dive flag, snorkeling gear, and a saltwater fishing license (for those 16 and over) are all that’s needed to enjoy the fun. Know the limits and regulations before you hit the water and this may become a family tradition for years to come.

For a mixed bag of species, it’s tough to beat the deep grass patches just west of the foul area, or also known as the bombing range. The most consistent trout action will be in this vast spotty bottom. Using a variety of DOA shrimp, cal shad tail and MirrOlure Lil’ John jigs in the glow, bourbon and root beer colors, rigged on a 1/8oz jig head are excellent choices. Trout, flounder, black sea bass, grouper, mackerel, etc… are always a possibility. Keep in mind, the gulf water temp is in the 80’s, so an early start to the day, while using the tides to your advantage, will help with a more successful trip.

With the hot water, there’s hot red fishing. The large redfish schools are arriving around the major moon phases and the much-anticipated redfish schools are always a summer treat. Anchoring along the rocky points with a live pinfish, will seldom get refused by the over-slot redfish running these banks. Also, for those who prefer to use bait, the old-time Homosassa tradition with a fresh piece of cut mullet, will keep the rod bent. Be sure to up your leader to at least 30lb fluorocarbon, due to the healthy snook population we now have.

For the offshore anglers, the seas are typically favorable for making long offshore runs this time of year and species such as mangrove snapper, hog fish, scamp, red, gag grouper and king mackerel, can be targeted from the 30 to 60 foot range. Chum to get the snapper in a feeding mood and use small live baits, or cut threadfin herring to catch a mondo “mango”. Also, this is the season we do have the occasional dolphin school cruise by the boat while offshore. Keep a jig, plug or free-line bait rod on standby, for when the situation arises and you’ll be the talk back at the dock.

As always if you have any other questions about the area, feel free to contact me anytime…Good Fishing.