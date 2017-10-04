HORSESHOE BEACH

We dodged a bullet this past week, today I finished cleaning up a few yards and reflected on what the Big Bend area went through this time last year. Hurricane Hermine devastated us. We were cleaning up our yards, repairing damaged structures, washing the mud and silt off everything below the 5-foot watermark under the house. We became amazed, as the days went on after Hermine came through Horseshoe, how helpful and benevolent people were, both local and from abroad. How people put aside their agendas, status, or personal activities and became one in a bigger mission to rebuild and restore Horseshoe to itself. People take pride in their homeland and treat it as a whole entity. We wanted Horseshoe back to where it once was, whole again. I watch at how this Hurricane Irma destroyed places, homes, businesses, and lives, but I’m also reminded of how strong and resilient people are. The strength people have, to move forward, rebuild, and not give up–even not knowing when the next storm may come.

I was asked as Hurricane Irma approached the southwest coast of Florida, “What would you do if this hurricane wiped us out in Horseshoe Beach?” My first thought was a sickening feeling in my stomach and as I thought about it I said “Rebuild” I know it would change the look of an area, but it’s not going to change what’s inside a man that draws him near the water. My hope is, as we reflect in the path of Hurricane Hermine, who just passed a year ago, Hurricane Harvey that devastated the east coast of Texas or Hurricane Irma, that left a scar throughout the entire state of Florida in one way or another. My prayer, is that people are uplifted by the charity and hard work of the great American people, that humanity is restored in the hearts of many people, who watch too much news, that preaches negativity and separation, and that the people will remain strong and rebuild the dreams and desires that they have always had, to enjoy the place they call home. The keys will never look the same again, but it will always carry the spirit of all who have gone, visited, lived or hope do go there.

Horseshoe was very fortunate through the week of Hurricane Irma. We are very thankful to have been on the west side of the storm. We watched as all the water was sucked out to sea at low tide for two days–not to return, until after the storm had past, hoping it wouldn’t come back with a vengeance, and bring a huge surge behind it. It did not, and we were relieved. The week prior to Irma brought good fishing. Labor Day weekend, the trout bite was great. Many people were finding fish and kept enough to stink up the pan. We fished inshore all three days, and caught some nice trout inshore in 3 feet of water. Redfishing was also starting to heat up. Many guys were coming back to the dock after catching 4 to 5 fish in a tide cycle. I feel sure that as the water settles down and gains some clarity, fishing in October will be great. If you have the ability, in any kind of way, to help others who struggled through these storms, do it. It will make you a better person. Come down this fall and see us in Horseshoe Beach. Until then, say a prayer for Florida and for those who are suffering due to this tragic storm.