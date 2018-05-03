Inglis – Yankeetown

Hey there Folks,

I hope all is well and that y’all are enjoying the summer. The Gulf waters are in full swing with bait everywhere, which means the game fish are too.

The speckled trout bite is still strong on the 3 to 5 foot flats. Rattling cork rigs are still producing the numbers of fish. Some of the bigger fish are coming on top water baits, such as the Rapala Skitter Walk.

The redfish bite is also in full swing on both the shoreline and islands. Cut mullet, fished on the bottom around the oyster bars and sand pockets, seems to be working best. Both incoming and outgoing tides are producing fish.

Spanish mackerel are also everywhere right now. Anchor up and chum on the outgoing tide, then just sit back and watch what shows up. You might even be surprised by a cobia. Use a steel leader with a 3/0 hook and a live shrimp, and that should do the trick on the mackerel. Well folks, I hope this will help y’all out on your next trip to the Gulf. As always, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith