July Page #1

Happy Birthday USA. Every day, I am so grateful to be a natural born citizen of the United States. Our country is great, and we have been great, every day of my 74 years. Our greatness lies in our citizens, not our leaders. (Just my opinion.) Fly our flag with pride every day. God Bless America.

Last month, Cary and I spent a week in Wisconsin, in the Dells area, with our antique Buick touring club. We drove our 1991 Buick Hearse. (LST RYDE) We had a wonderful week, visiting with our Buick family. Every day we drove our cars to a location of interest, and then had lunch. (There is always a lot of eating involved.) Parking Lot Races has become an important and very competitive event at our tours. The races are not run with our antique Buicks, but with our little remote-controlled cars. Cary bought his car at a thrift store and it isn’t high powered, but he has a lot of fun, even if he rarely wins. We visited The house on the Rock, and my only words for that place is WOW, WOW, and WOW; an absolute must- see museum, of sorts, if you ever get the opportunity. We also visited a potato farm, a huge dairy and a cheese factory. We were in Wisconsin after all.

Are you loving the rain? I do love the very green grass and trees. My river has risen about six feet, and it is fine just the way it is. A big rain-maker-storm in South Georgia however, could easily bring us a flood.

Florida’s underwater Easter Egg hunt, SCALLOPING, has begun. It is the best thing about summer in our beautiful gulf. It is fun and relaxing and easy enough for all ages. If you have never been, you are missing a real treat; the activity is a treat and the delicious scallops are a culinary treat! If you are unsure about “what and where”, call one of our guides. They know all about “what and where”!

