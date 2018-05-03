#1 Scott Davis with a nice 19” trout landed on an Elite Shiner under an Original Cajun Thunder.

#2 Zack Brice of Jennings, Florida with the largest trout of the day!

#3 Curtis Shoemaker of Jefferson, Ga. with his first-ever trout.

KEATON BEACH

May is a grand month to go fishing in Keaton Beach, with cobia, tarpon and big sharks all showing up to surprise you while you are out on the flats trout fishing.

Trout are in full swing, as this is their primary spawning month. Look for trout to be out in 4 to 4.5 foot depths, preparing for the spawn, which although it happens at night, they will stage in these depths, feeding up until the final evening.

My One More Cast charters will be fishing with live pinfish under Back Bays, just as we have this week, (today is April 14) catching limits of trout in May as well. We had our four fish over 20 inches, on three consecutive days of fishing this week. These larger fish will continue to please folks fishing Keaton throughout May. So far this week, I have seen my first ladyfish, catfish, Atlantic sharp nose, and bluefish of the year.

We have also caught nice trout to 19 inches on Assassin Sea shads in Butt Naked, and Pink Ghost, bounced in 4 to 5 feet of water, when we have a nice stiff breeze. Add an Original Cajun Thunder to your Assassin baits when it calms down. I like to rig the Elite Shiner and the 5 inch Shad under the Cajun.

We have caught a few reds this week, but expect to see them more plentiful in May. Precision Tackle’s Intruder HEX spoons in Gold, Copper and Cajun Copper will take nice reds this month. I prefer the 1/2 oz. size as it casts further and offers a slower wobble than the smaller sizes, while staying down in the water column, essential to trick redfish into striking.

I also like the Thunder-Spin jig spinners for finding and catching reds, mostly due to how easy it is to learn to fish them. Come fishing with me and I’ll teach you!

Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541