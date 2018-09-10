Keaton Beach – September Fishing Report

#1 David Hall of Waldo, Florida with a whopping 24-inch trout, taken in late July

#3 This 29-inch red had’a go back, for Capt. Pat!

#2 Marty Zorn of Tennessee with a beautiful redfish!

Trout fishing has been good, provided you have a decent breeze to move you along, and with sufficient tide, to move the water along. That given, we have produced nice trout, including a 24-inch sow for young six-year old George Thurman on July 28th, despite heat, hot water and stain so dark, you can hardly see 12 inches in many places north of Spring Warrior. Live pinfish continue to be the ticket for my charters, while some folks have eked out a limit using Assassin plastic, rigged up under Original Cajun Thunders.

We have fished from 4.5 to 7 feet so far in August, for trout, and I would expect to do the same in September, until at least the nights begin to start cooling off. Wouldn’t be surprised if it is October before that happens. Trout will prefer pinfish or pigfish as their easy meal in water temps over 85 degrees, as it has been of late. They certainly aren’t willing to move far for a bait and the use of a float is highly recommended now,(todayis August 13th) and in September as well.

Long casts help immensely in heavily stained water, as trout are afraid to move too much and are more weary of the boat than when they can see what’s coming at them. Don’t misunderstand me, I never fish close to the boat; but high, long casts produce louder entry splashes, and attract more trout which won’t commit to less sound on the initial attraction.

Use simple white, yellow or fluorescent solids with your plastic color choice now, as the stain demands it. No point in“glitter”if the light won’t penetrate to your bait? Fish smart and cover a lot of water, fast, if the water is stained. The presence of bait is always great; but not a requirement if active fish are feeding in stained water. Shorten your patience with less“waittime” and move the bait.

Redfish have been caught from 3.5 feet, to out as much as 6.5 feet on board my boat, and will be moving away from the too-fresh water close to the hill, and looking for food, which may have already left the shallows. September could see this fresh water thinning out some if the rains subside. If so, toss jigspinners, like the Thunder-Spin and weedless Spoons like the HEX Intruders for more redfish in shallow water.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

