Keaton Beach

#1 Nick McCulloch of Atlanta, Ga. with a trout which took a “Copper Juice” Assassin 5”, under an Original Cajun Thunder, 12/1/17.

#2 Nick took another nice trout on a Bite-A-Bait fighter, also on 12/1.

#3 Dan Crowe of Bogart, Ga., with a 6.4lb Spanish, 11/17/17.

Now that we have passed the Brrrrr months, “Octobrr, Novembrr, and Decembrr”, we find January staring us in the face, as if to say, what about the “airy” months, “Januairy & Februairy”? If current weather trends hold, it will be cold and windy as today, (December 9th), the air temp is going to 29 degrees tonight, for a low of the year, and the water temps have crashed into the mid-fifties already. The W-I-N-D is supposed to match today’s 20K again tomorrow. Yikes!

If water temps come back to low sixties – upper fifties, expect an abbreviated “bite” of an hour, maybe two, near the creek outflows during the first part of the outgoing tides in the mid-afternoons. Otherwise, the creek creatures will catch some trout sitting around, waiting for the shortened “bite”, not my cup of tea, anchored – ducks in a barrel – a circus of boats coming and going – running all over your set-up – and all that, you see.

It is now the time of year for the soft suspending baits from L & S ( MirrOlure) the Paul Brown series, including the “Devil” the Original, Fat Boy, and now the Soft-Dine and Soft-Dine XL. I have my favorites in all of them, but I don’t go without the Soft-Dine in 09, 49 & 91 or the Devil in 09,11 & 96.

Fish with line sensitive enough to feel the taps, or light strikes in the colder water. I use TrikFish co-polymer “X-rated” line in 12-pound test for the smaller diameter, abrasion resistance, and the low stretch feature the X-rated products provides me.

Reds will show up on the flats occasionally in January after several days of a warming trend; but expect most to stay back in the creeks. Intruder spoons, Thunder-Spins and Sleighs will take their share of reds when the bite is on.

Stay Warm.

Meanwhile give me a ring or e-mail and Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

onemorecast@gtcom.net

850.838.7541