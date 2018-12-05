Keaton Beach December Fishing Report

KEATON BEACH

#1. Jeff and Lee Crowe of Bogart, Ga. with a true Double! 11/5/18

#2. Donna Walker of Gainesville, Fl. with a fine 4.5-pound trout 11/8/18

Trout fishing could hardly be better than it was in November. I just finished six straight days of charter. and we caught our limit each day, with one fish over 20 inches, for each angler as well.

We caught fish on live pinfish under Back Bays, on Assassin’s 5 inch shads in Arkansas Shiner, Limetreuse Ghost, Wakasagi, and Fried Chicken, and also, on the NEW Chartreuse /White Sea Shad both bounced, and rigged up under the Original Cajun Thunder. I caught a few fish on lipped (hard) jerkbaits, but will see that improve into December.

Plug fishing should be superior in December. Bite-A-Bait fighters in the Clown, and Gold pattern are my go-to hard jerkbait in December, once the water temps get down below 65 degrees. Our current water temps were holding around 74, after crashing to 64 degrees 7 days ago.

I would expect 60 to 65 in early December, and then later maybe holding near 60 degrees. If that is the case, MirrOlure’s MirrOdines in BKGCH, 808, and CFPR, MirrOminnows in 18, 21 and EC and Catch 2000s in # 11. Pinfish and Bone will all be taking plenty of sow trout in December. Once we’ve had a couple of frosts, fish grass flats adjacent to creek mouths and rocky areas or troughs in these same areas.

Assassin 5 inch shads fished un-weighted on a 5/0 Daichii worm, hook will take a slew of trout and reds in December, and if you haven’t mastered this style of fishing, then I feel sorry for you, as it is a hoot (as my pal Bert Deener would say). I like the NEW Clear Gold, Houdini, Panhandle Moon, Arkansas Shiner, Tennessee Shad, and Wakasagi, if the water is clear. If you are in more stained water, then try Limetreuse Ghost, Space Guppy, Fried Chicken, and Pink Ghost. Work the flukes as slow as you can, then slow down a little bit more.

Reds will shift over from eating crabs, to eating small baitfish this month, so December will see them taking pinfish if the water is over 60 degrees, or live shrimp and almost any other plug or plastic you toss at them. They won’t be picky when you find them. Add Bang, in the Shrimp flavor to your soft plastics for more Christmas reds.

Meanwhile, Let’s Go Fishing!

