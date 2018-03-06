LEMON GARLIC SHRIMP SCAMPI
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
3 Cloves Garlic minced
¼ cup Butter
¼ cup Olive Oil
1 pound Shrimp (or 10/serving) peeled and deveined
¼ cup Lemon Juice
1/4 teaspoon dried Oregano
½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese
¼ cup plain Panko bread crumbs
¼ cup fresh Parsley minced
8 oz. pasta of your choice (I chose angel hair.)
Combine oregano, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs and parsley in small bowl.
In large skillet, sauté garlic in butter and oil for 1 to 2 minutes. (Watch closely; garlic burns easily!) Add shrimp, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until shrimp turn pink.
Place cooked pasta in oven-safe dish. Add cooked shrimp and the luscious butter/ lemon sauce to pasta. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over shrimp. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes until mixture starts to brown.
Note: This yummy dish takes less than 30 minutes and is fancy enough for company. Taste the sauce before adding to pasta. If too lemony, add a little salt or a little more lemon juice to taste. I prepared just for Cary and me so I cut back a little on all ingredients.