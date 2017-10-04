NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA

Hot weather arrived this year, with our fresh waters in need of more.

It ends with them satisfied. The very rainy season came as a mixed blessing, but it will pay

dividends to freshwater anglers for a long while. In the short term, this autumn

figures to be above average for anglers not snatched in the myriad other directions that the fall

season offers the sportsman. Hunting season claims a large number of

outdoors folk, who would otherwise take advantage of the fine fall

fishing weather. Fanatical football fan/fishermen, always miss casting

time to properly root for their favorite teams. And so, the October angler on the lake

or river figures to have a lot of water to himself. In my memory, it has always been this way. But

this year, the summer rains left even more water to have to yourself.

To date, Gainesville’s nearest lake has produced, hands down, the best

speckled perch catches. It is a bit unusual for crappies to bite so

well, in really hot weather. But, spurred by the almost-sudden influx

of rainwater in June and July, the specks demonstrated just how

abundant they really were in Newnan’s, with an all-out feed. And, not

only that, fishers were surprised to find that many of the larger

specimens carried midsummer roe.

Lochloosa and Orange Lakes also have big populations of specks, and

this figures to be a top-notch month for both crappie and bass here,

as well. The speck bite started to pick up here in early September.

There’s plenty of water to allow boat traffic between the two lakes

through Cross Creek. Only a wind that pushes floating tussocks into

the creek’s Orange Lake entrance, can thwart that free passage.

Rodman Reservoir is another of our best lakes, and it has arguably been

the number one bass producer, within an hour or so of Gainesville

through 2017. October largemouths will be on an all-out shad feed in

the famed stump flats, and crappie fishers slow-trolling jigs and/or

minnows along the edges of the barge canal, will score well with big

Rodman specks.

Most years, the Suwannee River is a great bet in October/November.

This year, however, has been solidly sub-par for fishing on the old

river. Maybe cooler temperatures, like usual, will finally fire the

Suwannee bassing action.

October is a fine fishing month. The weather tends to be nice and the

water is never crowded.

Gary Simpson

Gary’s Tackle Box

Gainesville, Fl. 352-372-1791

garystacklebox.com / garystacklebox@gmail.com